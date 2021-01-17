Kripps, Stones earn back-to-back bobsleigh bronze, leading Canadian 4-man crew

Canada's Justin Kripps and Cam Stones picked up their second bronze medals at the World Cup stop in St. Moritz, while German sleds swept the gold medals in Sunday's races.

Francesco Friedrich won gold in the four-man race, extending his World Cup record with a 48th career victory. He prevailed by about three-tenths of a second over the Austrian sled driven by Benjamin Meier in Switzerland.

Kripps, from Summerland, B.C., teamed with Stones of Whitby, Ont., Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C., and Saskatoon's Ben Coakwell to finish about a half-second off the pace. Kripps and Stones also picked up bronze in Saturday's two-man race.

"It was awesome for us to get a double podium here in St. Moritz," Kripps said. "We sure missed the crowds and the champagne this year but we're loving building this momentum together.

Justin Kripps, Cam Stones, Ryan Sommer and Benjamin Coakwell of Canada claimed World Cup four-man Bronze on Sunday at the famed St. Moritz, Switzerland bobsleigh track crossing the line with a two-run time of 2:10.05

"Everything is crisp with the team on and off the ice, and that is a big part of our success. The devil is in the details. We've talked as a team about being the best in the world at each of our individual jobs, and I believe that is what is happening."

Canada's other sled, piloted by Calgary's Chris Spring, finished 11th.

Codie Bascue had the top U.S. finish, placing 15th with Carlo Valdes, Blaine McConnell and Kyle Wilcox.

Francesco Friedrich, Martin Grothkopp, Alexander Schueller and Thorsten Margis of Germany claimed a World Cup win at the famous St. Moritz, Switzerland bobsleigh track Sunday crossing the line with a two-run time of 2:09.56.

In the women's race, Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig held off the U.S. sled of Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman by 0.08 seconds. It was Meyers Taylor's first World Cup medal since Feb. 23, 2019 -- she missed last season for the birth of her son -- and the fifth consecutive time she has medaled in St. Moritz.

Switzerland's Melanie Hasler and Irina Strebel were third, the first top-three World Cup finish of their careers.

Christine De Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta., and Sara Villani of Norval, Ont., were eighth, and the Edmonton tandem of Alysia Rissling and Dawn Richardson Wilson were 11th.

The World Cup circuit now travels to Königssee, Germany.