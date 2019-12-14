Justin Kripps stands atop 4-man bobsleigh podium in Lake Placid
Canadian, teammates picked up pair of bronze medals last weekend
Justin Kripps remained on the podium for a second consecutive week in Lake Placid, N.Y., winning a gold medal in Saturday's season-opening four-man bobsled World Cup race.
On Dec. 8, Kripps and Stones collected bronze in the two-man event, one day after Coakwell and Kripps battled their way onto the podium in third, after a shaky first run left them in fifth spot.
Francesco Friedrich was fourth on Saturday, only the second time in the past 17 World Cup four-man races that Germany failed to reach the medal podium — the other occurring last year, also at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.
WATCH | Justin Kripps pilots Canada to 4-man gold:
A second four-man race is scheduled for Sunday in Lake Placid after last weekend's opening event of the season saw two two-man races but no four-man competitions.
The women's bobsled race is later Saturday.
GOLD 🥇🇨🇦<br><br>Team <a href="https://twitter.com/justinkripps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@justinkripps</a> finish 1st in the first 4-man bobsleigh event of the season in Lake Placid ☝️<br>Kripps is on the track again tomorrow at 10:04am ET ⏰ <a href="https://twitter.com/BobCANSkel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bobCANskel</a> <a href="https://t.co/G3b7iKc58Y">pic.twitter.com/G3b7iKc58Y</a>—@CBCOlympics
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.