Justin Kripps stands atop 4-man bobsleigh podium in Lake Placid

Justin Kripps remained on the podium for a second consecutive week in Lake Placid, N.Y., winning a gold medal in Saturday's season-opening four-man bobsled World Cup race.

Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Benjamin Coakwell finished two runs in one minute 49.50 seconds to beat Latvia's sled driven by Oskars Kibermanis (1:49.89) and Austria's Benjamin Maier (1:49.97).

On Dec. 8, Kripps and Stones collected bronze in the two-man event, one day after Coakwell and Kripps battled their way onto the podium in third, after a shaky first run left them in fifth spot.

Francesco Friedrich was fourth on Saturday, only the second time in the past 17 World Cup four-man races that Germany failed to reach the medal podium — the other occurring last year, also at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.

A second four-man race is scheduled for Sunday in Lake Placid after last weekend's opening event of the season saw two two-man races but no four-man competitions.

The women's bobsled race is later Saturday.