Skip to Main Content
Justin Kripps stands atop 4-man bobsleigh podium in Lake Placid

Road To The Olympic Games

Sliding·Updated

Justin Kripps stands atop 4-man bobsleigh podium in Lake Placid

Justin Kripps remained on the podium for a second consecutive week in Lake Placid, N.Y., winning a gold medal in Saturday's season-opening four-man bobsled World Cup race.

Canadian, teammates picked up pair of bronze medals last weekend

CBC Sports ·
Justin Kripps led Canada to a World Cup victory in four-man bobsleigh on Saturday at Lake Placid, N.Y. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images File)

Justin Kripps remained on the podium for a second consecutive week in Lake Placid, N.Y., winning a gold medal in Saturday's season-opening four-man bobsled World Cup race.

Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Benjamin Coakwell finished two runs in one minute 49.50 seconds to beat Latvia's sled driven by Oskars Kibermanis (1:49.89) and Austria's Benjamin Maier (1:49.97).

On Dec. 8, Kripps and Stones collected bronze in the two-man event, one day after Coakwell and Kripps battled their way onto the podium in third, after a shaky first run left them in fifth spot.

Francesco Friedrich was fourth on Saturday, only the second time in the past 17 World Cup four-man races that Germany failed to reach the medal podium — the other occurring last year, also at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.

WATCH | Justin Kripps pilots Canada to 4-man gold:

The Canadian quartet raced to a combined time of 1:49.50 to claim the gold medal at the IBSF World Cup event in Lake Placid, N.Y. 3:13

A second four-man race is scheduled for Sunday in Lake Placid after last weekend's opening event of the season saw two two-man races but no four-man competitions.

The women's bobsled race is later Saturday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.