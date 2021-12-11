Skip to Main Content
Justin Kripps pilots Canada's 4-man bobsleigh team to World Cup bronze

It was a podium finish for pilot Justin Kripps and brakemen Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones, and Ben Coakwell on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The 4-man bobsleigh team picked up a bronze-medal finish on the World Cup circuit, behind a pair of German sleds.

Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell of Canada compete in the four-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadian team slid to a bronze medal. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The four-man bobsleigh team earned a bronze-medal finish on the World Cup circuit, just behind a pair of German sleds.

The Kripps crew slid to a two-run combined time of one minute 48.09 seconds – 0.14 seconds back of winner Francesco Friedrich, who claimed yet another victory in 1:47.95.

Fellow German pilot Johannes Lochner took silver in 1:48.00.

Kripps will have another chance at the podium this weekend – the second four-man event in Winterberg goes on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET (CBCSports.ca)

