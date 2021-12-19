Skip to Main Content
Sliding·Updated

Justin Kripps leads Canada's 4-man bobsleigh team to World Cup silver in Altenberg

Justin Kripps piloted his crew of brakemen Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones, and Ben Coakwell to a silver medal at a World Cup event on Sunday in Altenberg, Germany.

Germany 's Franceso Friedrich scores yet another gold medal

CBC Sports ·
Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell of Canada, seen here on Dec. 12, compete in the 4-man bobsleigh during day three of the BMW IBSF World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Justin Kripps piloted his crew of brakemen Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones, and Ben Coakwel to a silver medal at a World Cup event on Sunday in Altenberg, Germany.

The Canadian four-man bobsleigh team finished with a time of one minute 49.16 seconds, which was 0.28 seconds back of the German sled of Francesco Friedrich who finished in 1:48.88.

The Russian team piloted by Rostislav Gaitiukevich took bronze with a time of 1:49.23.

Kripps, of Summerland, B.C., has now landed on the four-man podium in consecutive weeks, after earning bronze in the World Cup circuit last week in Winterberg, Germany.

In the women's event, Germans Kim Kalicki and Lisa Buckwiz took gold, ahead of compatriots Mariama Jamanka and Alexandra Burghardt, while Americans Kaillie Humphries and Sylvia Hoffman snagged bronze.

 

Melissa Lotholz and Sara Villani were the top Canadians in seventh place.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now