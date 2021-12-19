Justin Kripps leads Canada's 4-man bobsleigh team to World Cup silver in Altenberg

Justin Kripps piloted his crew of brakemen Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones, and Ben Coakwel to a silver medal at a World Cup event on Sunday in Altenberg, Germany.

The Canadian four-man bobsleigh team finished with a time of one minute 49.16 seconds, which was 0.28 seconds back of the German sled of Francesco Friedrich who finished in 1:48.88.

The Russian team piloted by Rostislav Gaitiukevich took bronze with a time of 1:49.23.

Kripps, of Summerland, B.C., has now landed on the four-man podium in consecutive weeks, after earning bronze in the World Cup circuit last week in Winterberg, Germany.

In the women's event, Germans Kim Kalicki and Lisa Buckwiz took gold, ahead of compatriots Mariama Jamanka and Alexandra Burghardt, while Americans Kaillie Humphries and Sylvia Hoffman snagged bronze.

Melissa Lotholz and Sara Villani were the top Canadians in seventh place.