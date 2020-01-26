Canada's Justin Kripps scores 4-man bobsleigh gold in Switzerland
Canadian finishes 3rd in World Cup season standings after win in St. Moritz
Justin Kripps piloted Canada's four-man bobsleigh team to a gold-medal finish in Sunday's four-man event at St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday.
Cam Stones, Ryan Sommer and Ben Coakwell on the natural track, and site of the final World Cup four-man race of the season.
Their two-run time of two minutes 11.12 seconds was 13-100ths faster that Oskars Kibermanis and his Latvian sled (2:11.25).
Germany's Johannes Lochner took bronze in 2:11.46.
It marked the eighth World Cup four-man medal of Kripps' career.
Francesco Friedrich's sixth-place finish in St. Moritz was enough to hang on and claim the Crystal Globe as the overall season standings champion.
The German amassed 1686 points over the 2019/20 season, 37 points ahead of teammate Lochner (1649). Kripps finished third on the season with 1603 points.
