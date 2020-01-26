Justin Kripps and Cam Stones of Canada made it a two-medal weekend in bobsleigh, teaming with Ryan Sommer and Ben Coakwell to pick up a bronze medal in Sunday's four-man event at Königssee, Germany.

Their two-run time of one minute 37.29 seconds was 26-100ths of a second shy of winner Francesco Friedrich (1:37.03) and his German teammate Johannes Lochner (1:37.13).

Kripps and Stones captured two-man silver on Saturday, rebounding from last weekend's 12th-place finish in Austria.

Kripps, from Summerland, B.C., began the season with back-to-back wins in the four-man event in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Francesco Friedrich and his team led a 1-2 German finish on Sunday, increasing his lead atop the World Cup season standings to 53 points over teammate Johannes Lochner, who was second.

It was the fourth four-man victory of the season for Friedrich, who took Saturday's two-man competition.

Kripps is third in the overall standings with 1,378 points, 71 behind Lochner and 64 ahead of Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis.