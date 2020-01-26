Justin Kripps adds 4-man bronze to bobsleigh medal haul in Königssee
Canadian 3rd in World Cup season standings behind Germany's Friedrich, Lochner
Justin Kripps and Cam Stones of Canada made it a two-medal weekend in bobsleigh, teaming with Ryan Sommer and Ben Coakwell to pick up a bronze medal in Sunday's four-man event at Königssee, Germany.
Their two-run time of one minute 37.29 seconds was 26-100ths of a second shy of winner Francesco Friedrich (1:37.03) and his German teammate Johannes Lochner (1:37.13).
Kripps and Stones captured two-man silver on Saturday, rebounding from last weekend's 12th-place finish in Austria.
WATCH | Kripps, Stones, slide to silver in Germany on Saturday:
Francesco Friedrich and his team led a 1-2 German finish on Sunday, increasing his lead atop the World Cup season standings to 53 points over teammate Johannes Lochner, who was second.
Kripps is third in the overall standings with 1,378 points, 71 behind Lochner and 64 ahead of Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis.
