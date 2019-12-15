Justin Kripps golden again at 4-man bobsleigh in Lake Placid
Canada's Justin Kripps led his four-man sled to gold on back-to-back days as he and brakemen Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Benjamin Coakwell beat out Germany's Johannes Lochner on Sunday in Lake Placid by three-tenths of a second.
Canada's Justin Kripps has piloted his sled to the top of the World Cup podium on back-to-back days at the four-man bobsleigh in Lake Placid, N.Y.
On Sunday, Kripps led his team to gold once again as he and brakemen Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Benjamin Coakwell finished in one minute, 49.45 seconds to beat the German sleds of Johannes Lochner (1:49.75) and Francisco Friedrich (1:49.78).
Sunday's gold came one day after Kripps, Sommer, Stones and Coakwell edged out Lativa to finish atop the podium in Lake Placid.
