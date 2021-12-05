Skip to Main Content
Sliding

Kaillie Humphries stays atop podium, beating Canada's De Bruin in 2-woman bobsleigh

Calgary native Kaillie Humphries, who gained U.S. citizenship this week, teamed with Kaysha Love for a winning two-run time of one minute 54.10 seconds on Sunday in 2-woman bobsleigh in Altenberg, Germany. Canada's Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were third.

Canadians Lotholz, Appiah place outside top 10 at World Cup event in Germany

CBC Sports ·
Calgary native Kaillie Humphries is 2-for-2 as an American after prevailing in Sunday's two-woman bobsleigh in Altenberg, Germany. She teamed with Kaysha Love to post a time of one minute 54.10 seconds in the World Cup event. (Matthias Rietschel/Reuters/File)

Another day, another podium finish for Kaillie Humphries while former Canadian bobsleigh teammate Christine De Bruin medalled for a third consecutive weekend.

Humphries, who now races for the United States, took the two-woman event on Sunday with Kaysha Love in Altenberg, Germany, posting a two-run time of one minute 54.10 seconds for her 28th World Cup win.

"It's so exciting," Love said. "I was very excited to push for Kaillie, and I was hopeful that I could give her a chance for another podium finish. As always, you never know what's going to happen, but I wanted to go out there and do my best."

It was Love's first medal and only her second World Cup start.

"I'm really excited for our program that we have a young, fantastic brakeman," Humphries, a Calgary native, said. "She is super coachable and eager to learn, and I'm looking forward to seeing her continue to grow in this sport. She stepped up in this race, knowing I wouldn't be at my best and I applaud her."

On Saturday, Humphries won the women's monobob competition after gaining U.S. citizenship this week to become eligible to compete for American at the Beijing Olympics in February.

De Bruin, who narrowly missed a monobob bronze medal on Saturday, returned to the track 24 hours later and placed third in 1:54.45 with brakeman Kristen Bujnowski.

Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi were third in 1:54.14.

WATCH | Humphries wins 1st World Cup race since gaining U.S. citizenship:

Kaillie Humphries golden in 1st World Cup race since gaining her American citizenship

1 day ago
2:03
Former Canadian bobsleigh world and Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries won the women's monobob in Altenberg, Germany on Saturday. It was her first World Cup race since being sworn in as an American citizen on Thursday. 2:03

With files from The Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now