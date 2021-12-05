Kaillie Humphries stays atop podium, beating Canada's De Bruin in 2-woman bobsleigh

Another day, another podium finish for Kaillie Humphries while former Canadian bobsleigh teammate Christine De Bruin medalled for a third consecutive weekend.

Humphries, who now races for the United States, took the two-woman event on Sunday with Kaysha Love in Altenberg, Germany, posting a two-run time of one minute 54.10 seconds for her 28th World Cup win.

"It's so exciting," Love said. "I was very excited to push for Kaillie, and I was hopeful that I could give her a chance for another podium finish. As always, you never know what's going to happen, but I wanted to go out there and do my best."

It was Love's first medal and only her second World Cup start.

"I'm really excited for our program that we have a young, fantastic brakeman," Humphries, a Calgary native, said. "She is super coachable and eager to learn, and I'm looking forward to seeing her continue to grow in this sport. She stepped up in this race, knowing I wouldn't be at my best and I applaud her."

On Saturday, Humphries won the women's monobob competition after gaining U.S. citizenship this week to become eligible to compete for American at the Beijing Olympics in February.

De Bruin, who narrowly missed a monobob bronze medal on Saturday, returned to the track 24 hours later and placed third in 1:54.45 with brakeman Kristen Bujnowski.

Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi were third in 1:54.14.

WATCH | Humphries wins 1st World Cup race since gaining U.S. citizenship: