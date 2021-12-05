Kaillie Humphries stays atop podium, beating Canada's De Bruin in 2-woman bobsleigh
Canadians Lotholz, Appiah place outside top 10 at World Cup event in Germany
Another day, another podium finish for Kaillie Humphries while former Canadian bobsleigh teammate Christine De Bruin medalled for a third consecutive weekend.
Humphries, who now races for the United States, took the two-woman event on Sunday with Kaysha Love in Altenberg, Germany, posting a two-run time of one minute 54.10 seconds for her 28th World Cup win.
"It's so exciting," Love said. "I was very excited to push for Kaillie, and I was hopeful that I could give her a chance for another podium finish. As always, you never know what's going to happen, but I wanted to go out there and do my best."
It was Love's first medal and only her second World Cup start.
"I'm really excited for our program that we have a young, fantastic brakeman," Humphries, a Calgary native, said. "She is super coachable and eager to learn, and I'm looking forward to seeing her continue to grow in this sport. She stepped up in this race, knowing I wouldn't be at my best and I applaud her."
On Saturday, Humphries won the women's monobob competition after gaining U.S. citizenship this week to become eligible to compete for American at the Beijing Olympics in February.
De Bruin, who narrowly missed a monobob bronze medal on Saturday, returned to the track 24 hours later and placed third in 1:54.45 with brakeman Kristen Bujnowski.
Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi were third in 1:54.14.
WATCH | Humphries wins 1st World Cup race since gaining U.S. citizenship:
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?