Kaillie Humphries captures women's bobsleigh, Canada's de Bruin 4th

Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were fourth.
Kaillie Humphries of the United States padded her lead atop the women's bobsled World Cup standings Saturday, teaming with Sylvia Hoffman for the victory in the two-men event in Königssee, Germany.
They posted a time of one minute 41.57 seconds to finish ahead of fellow podium finishers Laura and Erline Nolte (1:41.60) and fellow Germans Stephanie Schneider and Ann-Christin Strack (1:41.66).
Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were fourth in 1:41.72.A week ago, Humphries and Hoffman earned a bronze medal at historic Innsbruck in Austria, where de Bruin and Bujnowski also placed fourth.
WATCH | Humphries takes gold in Königssee:
Humphries, who did not race last season and transferred to the U.S. team from her native Canada this past September, entered Saturday's competition with a 23-point lead over Schneider in the season standings.
