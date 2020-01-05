Hermann holds off Canada's Rahneva for World Cup skeleton win
Canadian slider 4th in season standings after earning silver in Winterberg
Germany's Tina Hermann got her first World Cup skeleton win of the season Sunday, holding off a big challenge from Canada's Mirela Rahneva in Winterberg, Germany.
Hermann finished two runs in one minute 56.21 seconds. Rahneva had the fastest run of the second heat and was in the lead with just one sled remaining, but Hermann found just enough speed at the end to get the win.
Rahneva finished in 1:56.24. Austria's Janine Flock was third in 1:56.37 and Megan Henry of the U.S. got her best World Cup finish ever — seventh, in 1:57.46.
Jacqueline Loelling of Germany finished fourth, but holds the top spot in the standings with 627 points. Flock is second at 610, followed by Hermann with 601 and Rahneva at 594.
WATCH | Rahneva earns silver in Winterberg:
Jane Channell finished sixth and Madison Charney 18th in Sunday's race to round out the Canadian contingent.
In the men's race, Olympic champion Sungbin Yun of South Korea got his first win of the season by holding off Germany's Alexander Gassner.
Yun finished in 1:52.95, while Gassner posted the fastest time in the second heat and crossed the line in 1:53.00. Germany's Axel Jungk, who leads the season standings, was third in 1:50.03.
The top U.S. sled in the men's field belonged to Austin Florian, who was 18th in 1:54.87.
Canadians Kevin Boyer and Kyle Murray finished 21 and tied for 22nd, respectively.
WATCH | Sunbin Yun slides to 1st win of season:
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.