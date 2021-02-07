Friedrich posts convincing bobsleigh win for 7th straight 2-man world title
Canada’s Spring/Evelyn and Kripps/Stones 9th and 10th, respectively in Germany
Germany's Francesco Friedrich left no doubt on his way to a seventh consecutive world two-man bobsled championship on home soil in Altenberg.
Friedrich simply rolled to another title, teaming with brakeman Alexander Schueller to win gold on Sunday over fellow Germans Johannes Lochner and Eric Franke by 2.05 seconds.
Friedrich's four-run time was three minutes 39.78 seconds, and he pulled off the biggest rout in a world bobsled championship race since Germany's Sandra Kiriasis won the women's title also by 2.05 seconds in 2007.
Lochner and Franke finished in 3:41.83, and Hans Peter Hannighofer and Christian Roeder were third in 3:42.01 to finish off a German medal sweep.
WATCH | Francesco Friedrich breezes to 10th overall world title:
Calgary's Chris Spring and Ottawa's Mike Evelyn were the top Canadians in ninth in 3:43.13, followed by 10th-place Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., and Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., who stopped the clock in 3:43.25.
WATCH | Spring and Evelyn top Canadian sled in 9th:
Friedrich has won every world two-man title since 2013. World championships aren't held in Olympic years; Friedrich also won the two-man and four-man gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
Friedrich now has 10 world championships, including his three victories in four-man. He will be the favourite in four-man next weekend when the world championships resume, with men's skeleton, women's skeleton and women's monobob remaining on the schedule as well.
