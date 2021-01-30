Melissa Lotholz 1st Canadian to win Monobob World Series medal, earning bronze
Francesco Friedrich secures 2-man World Cup bobsleigh title for 4th straight season
The Canadian women's bobsled team continues to contend in the new event of monobob, which will make its Winter Olympic debut in 2022.
In monobob, a lone woman pushes and drives a standardized sled that is the same as her competitors' in a test of driving skills.
Lotholz and Appiah finished one-two in monobob Jan. 14 in Innsbruck.
WATCH | Lotholz reaches monobob podium in 3rd:
Former Canadian team pilot Kaillie Humphries, who now races for the U.S., won both monobob races she's entered this season.
11th win in 12 races this season
Humphries didn't compete Saturday to prepare for next week's world championship in Germany, but she'll race the women's World Cup season finale Sunday with brakewoman Lolo Jones.
Friedrich clinched his fourth consecutive two-man title Saturday with his 11th win in 12 races this season. He teamed with Alexander Schuller for an easy victory, beating the Latvian sled of Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis by nearly three-quarters of a second in Igls, Austria.
WATCH | Friedrich clocks 1:43.08 in 11th victory of season:
Friedrich clocked one minute 43.08 seconds, beating Kibermanis, who finished in 1:43.80. Russia's Rostislav Gaitiukevich got his first World Cup medal, placing third with Mikhail Mordasov in 1:43.90.
The four-man World Cup season finale is also Sunday.
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.