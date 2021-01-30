Melissa Lotholz 1st Canadian to win Monobob World Series medal, earning bronze

The Canadian women's bobsled team continues to contend in the new event of monobob, which will make its Winter Olympic debut in 2022.

Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta., and Toronto's Cynthia Appiah finished third and fourth, respectively, behind winner Breeana Walker of Australia and runner-up Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States. Edmonton's Alysia Rissling was sixth.

In monobob, a lone woman pushes and drives a standardized sled that is the same as her competitors' in a test of driving skills.

Lotholz and Appiah finished one-two in monobob Jan. 14 in Innsbruck.

WATCH | Lotholz reaches monobob podium in 3rd:

Monobob World Series bronze for Canada's Lotholz Sports Video 2:04 Barrhead, Alberta's Melissa Lotholz grabbed a World Series Monobob bronze medal Saturday in Innsbruck, Austria crossing the line with a two-run time of 1:51.22. 2:04

Former Canadian team pilot Kaillie Humphries, who now races for the U.S., won both monobob races she's entered this season.

11th win in 12 races this season

Humphries didn't compete Saturday to prepare for next week's world championship in Germany, but she'll race the women's World Cup season finale Sunday with brakewoman Lolo Jones.

In other action, Germany's Francesco Friedrich is the World Cup two-man bobsled champion again.

Friedrich clinched his fourth consecutive two-man title Saturday with his 11th win in 12 races this season. He teamed with Alexander Schuller for an easy victory, beating the Latvian sled of Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis by nearly three-quarters of a second in Igls, Austria.

WATCH | Friedrich clocks 1:43.08 in 11th victory of season:

Friedrich pilots Germany's two-man bobsleigh to his 11th World Cup victory of the season Sports Video 2:27 Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schüller won Saturday's final World Cup two-man bobsleigh event of the season in Innsbruck, Austria crossing the line with a two-run time of 1:43.08. 2:27

Friedrich clocked one minute 43.08 seconds, beating Kibermanis, who finished in 1:43.80. Russia's Rostislav Gaitiukevich got his first World Cup medal, placing third with Mikhail Mordasov in 1:43.90.

The four-man World Cup season finale is also Sunday.