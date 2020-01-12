Francesco Friedrich sweeps men's bobsleigh events for 7th time
Francesco Friedrich of Germany drove to the win Sunday in a World Cup four-man bobsled race, marking the seventh time he has swept gold medals in both two- and four-man events in the same weekend.
Friedrich finished in one minute 55.85 seconds in La Plagne, France. He extended his lead in the World Cup four-man season points standings over fellow German driver Johannes Lochner, who was second in 1:56.06. Lochner didn't race in the two-man event Saturday.
Friedrich, also the two-man leader, now has 1,052 points in the four-man standings. Lochner has 1,029.
Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia was third in 1:56.18. The U.S. sled driven by Hunter Church was sixth.
The World Cup bobsled and skeleton season continues next weekend in Innsbruck, Austria.
