Dukurs, Flock win opening skeleton World Cup races in Latvia
No Canadian, U.S. sleds on circuit to begin season
Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Janine Flock of Austria opened the World Cup skeleton schedule with victories on Friday in Sigulda, Latvia, on the first day of the international sliding competition season.
Dukurs, the reigning men's overall World Cup winner, got the 55th victory of his career. Flock, a past women's overall World Cup champion, earned her seventh career victory.
Germany had two sliders tie for second in the men's race, with Felix Kisinger and Alexander Gassner both finishing 0.79 seconds behind Dukurs' two-run winning time of one minute 40.44 seconds.
Flock won the women's race in 1:43.85. Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands finished second in the women's race, the best finish of her World Cup career, though was nearly a full second behind Flock. Endija Terauda of Latvia was third, medaling in her World Cup debut race.
WATCH | Dukurs slides to victory in Sigulda:
No athletes from the U.S. or Canada are on the World Cup skeleton circuit to begin the season while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions. The earliest any North American sliders are expected to join the World Cup circuit is January.
WATCH | Flock reaches top of podium in season opener:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.