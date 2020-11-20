Skip to Main Content
Dukurs, Flock win opening skeleton World Cup races in Latvia

Road To The Olympic Games

Sliding

Dukurs, Flock win opening skeleton World Cup races in Latvia

Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Janine Flock of Austria opened the World Cup skeleton schedule with victories on Friday in Sigulda, Latvia, on the first day of the international sliding competition season.

No Canadian, U.S. sleds on circuit to begin season

The Associated Press ·
Janine Flock of Austria, seen above at a previous event, had a winning start to the skeleton World Cup season on Friday in Sigulda, Latvia. (Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Janine Flock of Austria opened the World Cup skeleton schedule with victories on Friday in Sigulda, Latvia, on the first day of the international sliding competition season.

Dukurs, the reigning men's overall World Cup winner, got the 55th victory of his career. Flock, a past women's overall World Cup champion, earned her seventh career victory.

Germany had two sliders tie for second in the men's race, with Felix Kisinger and Alexander Gassner both finishing 0.79 seconds behind Dukurs' two-run winning time of one minute 40.44 seconds.

Flock won the women's race in 1:43.85. Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands finished second in the women's race, the best finish of her World Cup career, though was nearly a full second behind Flock. Endija Terauda of Latvia was third, medaling in her World Cup debut race.

WATCH | Dukurs slides to victory in Sigulda:

Martins Dukurs wins opening World Cup Skeleton event on home soil

Sports

3 hours agoVideo
2:22
Latvian Martins Dukurs wins at the opening world cup skeleton race of the season in Sigulda, Latvia with a 2-run total time of 1:40.44 2:22

No athletes from the U.S. or Canada are on the World Cup skeleton circuit to begin the season while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions. The earliest any North American sliders are expected to join the World Cup circuit is January.

WATCH | Flock reaches top of podium in season opener:

Austrian Janine Flock wins opening World Cup Skeleton race of season

Sports

5 hours agoVideo
2:33
Janine Flock wins at the opening world cup skeleton race of the season in Sigulda, Latvia with a 2-run total time of 1:43.85 2:33
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Sponsored Content

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now