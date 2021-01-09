Canada's Christine de Bruin, Sara Villani 5th in bobsled season debut

In their season debut, pilot Christine de Bruin and Sara Villani placed fifth in a women's World Cup bobsled race ahead of former Canadian teammate Kaillie Humphries on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany.

Germany's Laura Nolte drove to the win while reigning world champion Humphries and three-time Olympic medallist Elana Meyers Taylor made their season debuts for the U.S.

Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack of Germany were second and Austria third, with Katrin Beierl driving and Jennifer Jantina Oluumi Desire Onasanya pushing.

Humphres and Sylvia Hoffman were sixth for the U.S., one spot ahead of Meyers Taylor and Lolo Jones.

The U.S. had not competed in any World Cup bobsled or skeleton races this season before this weekend, sitting out the first half of the schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about safety and international travel.

Germany also swept gold and silver in the two-man bobsled race Saturday, with Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis getting the win over Johannes Lochner and Eric Franke. Austria was third with Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer.

The top U.S. two-man sled placed 14th, with Codie Bascue driving and Carlo Valdes pushing in their season debuts.

The four-man bobsled race in Winterberg is Sunday.