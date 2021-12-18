Canada's de Bruin wins gold, Appiah takes silver in monobob
Canada's Christine de Bruin piloted her monobob sled to gold while teammate Cynthia Appiah claimed silver at a World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday.
American Kaillie Humphries 3rd at World Cup event in Germany
Canada's Christine de Bruin piloted her monobob sled to gold while teammate Cynthia Appiah claimed silver at a World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday.
De Bruin raced down the track in a two-run, combined time of one minute 59.96 seconds.
Appiah was 13-hundredths of a second behind her teammate.
Kaillie Humphries, who now slides for the U.S., was third in 2:00.15.
More to come.
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?