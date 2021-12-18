Canada's de Bruin wins gold, Appiah takes silver in monobob

Canada's Christine de Bruin piloted her monobob sled to gold while teammate Cynthia Appiah claimed silver at a World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday.

De Bruin raced down the track in a two-run, combined time of one minute 59.96 seconds.

Appiah was 13-hundredths of a second behind her teammate.

Kaillie Humphries, who now slides for the U.S., was third in 2:00.15.

