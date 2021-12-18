Skip to Main Content
Sliding·New

Canada's de Bruin wins gold, Appiah takes silver in monobob

Canada's Christine de Bruin piloted her monobob sled to gold while teammate Cynthia Appiah claimed silver at a World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday.

American Kaillie Humphries 3rd at World Cup event in Germany

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Christine de Bruin of Canada, shown in this December 2021 file photo, claimed gold in the women's monobob on Saturday in Altenberg, Germany. (File/Getty Images)

Canada's Christine de Bruin piloted her monobob sled to gold while teammate Cynthia Appiah claimed silver at a World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday.

De Bruin raced down the track in a two-run, combined time of one minute 59.96 seconds.

Appiah was 13-hundredths of a second behind her teammate.

Kaillie Humphries, who now slides for the U.S., was third in 2:00.15.

More to come.

With files from The Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now