Channell, Greszczyszyn 1-100th of a second shy of gold medal at skeleton worlds

Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C., reached the podium Sunday, sliding to a silver-medal finish with Canadian teammate David Greszczyszyn in the skeleton mixed team competition at the world championships in Altenberg, Germany.
Canadian silver medallists finish in 1:55.40 behind Germany's Loelling, Gassner
Their time of one minute 55.40 seconds was 1-100th of a second shy of Germany's Jacqueline Loelling and Alexander Gassner. Valentina Margaglio and Mattia Gaspari of Italy (1:55.82) was third.
On Saturday, Channell finished a season-best eighth in the women's race after a costly mistake dropped her from third after the first run.
WATCH | Canadian tandem narrowly misses gold medal:
