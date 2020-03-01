Skip to Main Content
Channell, Greszczyszyn 1-100th of a second shy of gold medal at skeleton worlds

Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C., reached the podium Sunday, sliding to a silver-medal finish with Canadian teammate David Greszczyszyn in the skeleton mixed team competition at the world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

Canadian silver medallists finish in 1:55.40 behind Germany's Loelling, Gassner

Canada's Jane Channell and David Greszczyszyn won a silver medal in the skeleton mixed team competition on Sunday, falling one-hundredth of a second behind local favourites Jacqueline Loelling and Alexander Gassner in Altenberg, Germany. (Jens Meyer/Associated Press)

Their time of one minute 55.40 seconds was 1-100th of a second shy of Germany's Jacqueline Loelling and Alexander Gassner. Valentina Margaglio and Mattia Gaspari of Italy (1:55.82) was third.

On Saturday, Channell finished a season-best eighth in the women's race after a costly mistake dropped her from third after the first run.

