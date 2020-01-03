Justin Kripps' run of podiums to open World Cup bobsleigh season ends in Germany
Canadian sled finish 5th in 4-man, still lead overall standings after 3 races
Canada's Justin Kripps' consecutive run of podium finishes to open the World Cup season ended in Winterberg, Germany, on Friday.
Kripps began the season with back-to-back victories in the four-man event as well as two bronze finishes in the two-man event.
The host sleds led by Francesco Friedrich and Nico Walther grabbed the first two spots on the podium with Friedrich's side claiming gold (1:50.53) followed by Walther (1:50.73).
Team Walther led after the first run and had the opportunity to claim gold as the last sled down the track, but was unable to beat the mark set by Friedrich which gave the German his first World Cup victory of the season.
Oskars Kibermanis and the Latvian sled grabbed bronze (1:50.93).
After three races, Team Kripps maintains its lead in the World Cup standings with 634 points followed by Friedrich (617) and Kibermanis (602).
