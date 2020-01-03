Skip to Main Content
Justin Kripps' run of podiums to open World Cup bobsleigh season ends in Germany

Canada's Justin Kripps consecutive run of podium finishes to open up the World Cup season, which included back-to-back gold in the four-man bobsleigh, ended in Winterberg, Germany. 

Canadian sled finish 5th in 4-man, still lead overall standings after 3 races

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Justin Kripps, Benjamin Coakwell, Ryan Sommer and Cameron Stones were looking to continue their successful start to the bobsleigh World Cup season after back-to-back gold in Lake Placid. (Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Canada's Justin Kripps' consecutive run of podium finishes to open the World Cup season ended in Winterberg, Germany, on Friday.

Kripps began the season with back-to-back victories in the four-man event as well as two bronze finishes in the two-man event. 

Team Kripps — with brakemen Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Benjamin Coakwell — notched a time of one minute 51.10 seconds to finish fifth in Friday's race.

Live coverage resumes on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET with women's bobsleigh, followed by another four-man race at 7:40 a.m. ET. 

For more coverage tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The host sleds led by Francesco Friedrich and Nico Walther grabbed the first two spots on the podium with Friedrich's side claiming gold (1:50.53) followed by Walther (1:50.73).

Team Walther led after the first run and had the opportunity to claim gold as the last sled down the track, but was unable to beat the mark set by Friedrich which gave the German his first World Cup victory of the season. 

WATCH | Francesco Friedrich grabs 1st World Cup victory of the season on home soil  

Reigning World and Olympic champion Fransciso Friedrich won his first World Cup 4-man bobsleigh gold medal of the season in Winterberg, Germany on Friday. 2:03

Oskars Kibermanis and the Latvian sled grabbed bronze (1:50.93). 

After three races, Team Kripps maintains its lead in the World Cup standings with 634 points followed by Friedrich (617) and Kibermanis (602). 

WATCH | 4-man World Cup bobsleigh action from Winterberg, Germany: 

Watch the first day of 4-man bobsleigh action from the IBSF World Cup stop in Winterberg, Germany. 1:52:03
