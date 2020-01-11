Skip to Main Content
Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski take World Cup bobsleigh silver

Road To The Olympic Games

Sliding·New

Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski take World Cup bobsleigh silver

Canadians Christine DeBruin and Kristen Bujnowski will be bringing home silver from the World Cup women's bobsleigh event in La Plagne, France.

Team USA's Kaillie Humphries finishes 4th

CBC Sports ·
Pilot Christine de Bruin, and brakeman Kristen Bujnowski of Canada, shown in this December 2019 file photo, took the silver at a women's bobsleigh event in France on Saturday. (File/The Associated Press)

Canadians Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski will be bringing home silver from the World Cup women's bobsleigh event in La Plagne, France.

The event was won by Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi in a two-run combined time of two minutes, 1.43 seconds, with the Canadians 0.21 seconds back.

Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig of Germany took bronze, while Team USA pilot Kaillie Humphries finished in fourth place.

For more bobsleigh action, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners