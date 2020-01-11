Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski take World Cup bobsleigh silver

Canadians Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski will be bringing home silver from the World Cup women's bobsleigh event in La Plagne, France.

The event was won by Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi in a two-run combined time of two minutes, 1.43 seconds, with the Canadians 0.21 seconds back.

Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig of Germany took bronze, while Team USA pilot Kaillie Humphries finished in fourth place.

