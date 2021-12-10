Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Germany

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.

Coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with the men's skeleton competition, followed by the women's skeleton event at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 3:45 a.m. ET for the monobob competition, and the two-man bobsleigh event at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Action continues on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET with the women's bobsleigh event, followed by the four-man bobsleigh runs at 7:30 a.m. ET.