Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Germany

Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.

Live coverage begins Friday at 4 a.m. ET

IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Men's Skeleton (Heat 1 & 2) - Winterberg

Men's Skeleton will be heading your way from Winterberg, Germany. The 1st run is at 4:00 am ET, 2nd run is at 5:45 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.

Coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with the men's skeleton competition, followed by the women's skeleton event at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 3:45 a.m. ET for the monobob competition, and the two-man bobsleigh event at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Action continues on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET with the women's bobsleigh event, followed by the four-man bobsleigh runs at 7:30 a.m. ET.

