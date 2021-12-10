Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Germany

Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 3 a.m. ET

IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Men's Skeleton (Heat 1 & 2) - Altenberg

Men's Skeleton will be heading your way from Altenberg, Germany. The 1st run is at 3:00 am ET, 2nd run is at 4:45 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.

Coverage begins on Friday at 3 a.m. ET with the men's skeleton event, followed by the women's skeleton competition at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET for the monobob event, followed by the two-man bobsleigh at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Competition wraps on Sunday with the women's bobsleigh event (4 a.m. ET), followed by the four-man bobsleigh competition (8:30 a.m. ET)

For more sliding sport coverage, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, or check your local listings and watch it on CBC TV.

