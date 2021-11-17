Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Germany

Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET from Winterberg

CBC Sports ·

IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Men's Skeleton (Heat 1 & 2) - Winterberg

Men's skeleton will be heading your way from Winterberg, Germany. The 1st run is at 4:00 am ET, 2nd run is at 5:45 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.

Coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with men's skeleton, followed by women's skeleton at 8:30 a.m. ET

Return on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET for the four-man bobsleigh event, and monobob at 8:30 a.m ET.

Action concludes on Sunday with the women's bobsleigh (3:30 a.m. ET) and four-man bobsleigh (7:30 a.m. ET) competitions.

For more skeleton and bobsleigh coverage, watch our live stream of Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for television broadcast times.

