Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Switzerland
Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Live coverage begins Friday in St. Moritz
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Coverage begins on Friday at 3 a.m. ET with the women's skeleton competition followed by the men's event at 7 a.m. ET.
Return on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET for women's monobob, while the two-man event begins at 7 a.m. ET.
Action concludes on Sunday with the women's bobsleigh (3 a.m. ET) and four-man bobsleigh (7 a.m. ET) competitions.