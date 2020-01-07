Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Switzerland
Watch the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:44 a.m. ET with men's skeleton, followed by women's skeleton at 7:04 a.m. ET.
Return on Saturday at 3:44 a.m. ET for the women's bobsleigh competition, followed by the two-man event at 7:04 a.m. ET
Coverage concludes on Sunday with the four-man event at 4:04 a.m. ET.
For more bobsleigh action, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.