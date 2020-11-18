Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Latvia
Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 3 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia.
Coverage begins on Friday at 3 a.m. ET with the women's skeleton event, followed by the men's event at 8 a.m. ET.
Return on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET for women's bobsleigh, followed by the two-man event at 8 a.m. ET.
Coverage concludes on Sunday with the second two-man event at 8 a.m. ET.
For more sliding sport coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for television times.
