Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Latvia

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia.

Coverage begins on Friday at 3 a.m. ET with women's skeleton, followed by the men's event at 8 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET for the women's bobsleigh competition followed by the first of two two-man events at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Action wraps on Sunday after the second two-man bobsleigh event, which begins at 7:30 a.m. ET.

For more sliding sport coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. Check your local listings for television times.