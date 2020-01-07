Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Latvia

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia.

Coverage begins on Friday at 11 a.m. ET with the women's bobsleigh event.

Return on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET for the men's skeleton race, followed by the two-man bobsleigh event at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Live coverage concludes on Sunday with the women's skeleton (3 a.m. ET) and four-man bobsleigh (6:30 a.m. ET) competitions.

For more bobsleigh and skeleton coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET