Russia sweeps golds in World Cup skeleton at Lake Placid

Russia swept the gold medals at a World Cup skeleton race at Mount Van Hoevenberg on Friday, with Elena Nikitina's winning margin in the women's race the largest on tour in nearly three years.

Nikitina finished two runs in one minute 49.93 seconds. Germany's Jacqueline Loelling was second in 1:51.05 and Austria's Janine Flock was third in 1:51.11.

Nikitina's 1.12-second margin of victory is enormous for sliding and was the biggest in a World Cup race since Jan. 20, 2017, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, where Canadian Mirela Rahneva topped runner-up Kendall Wesenberg of the U.S. by 1.83 seconds.

Rahneva, 31, was fourth on Friday — just four-hundreths of a second off the podium at 1:51.15 — while Wesenberg was the top American and placed fifth.

Rahneva, an Ottawa-based Olympian, was on pace to secure a spot on the podium until a mistake in the bottom of the track.

Rahneva, an Ottawa-based Olympian, was on pace to secure a spot on the podium until a mistake in the bottom of the track.

"There were lots of building blocks laid here over the last two weeks. I've slid personal bests all week," said Rahneva. "The conditions played a big role on race day, but I'm so happy with my result."

Rahneva also finished fourth in Lake Placid last weekend.

In the men's race, Russia's Alexander Tretiakov won in 1:46.55. Latvia's Martins Dukurs was second in 1:46.59 and Germany's Felix Keisinger was third in 1:46.97.

After fellow Russia Elena Nikitina won the women's event earlier in the day, Alexander Tretiakov completed a Russian gold sweep

