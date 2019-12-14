Russia sweeps golds in World Cup skeleton at Lake Placid
Canadian Mirela Rahneva finishes just off podium in women's event
Russia swept the gold medals at a World Cup skeleton race at Mount Van Hoevenberg on Friday, with Elena Nikitina's winning margin in the women's race the largest on tour in nearly three years.
Nikitina's 1.12-second margin of victory is enormous for sliding and was the biggest in a World Cup race since Jan. 20, 2017, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, where Canadian Mirela Rahneva topped runner-up Kendall Wesenberg of the U.S. by 1.83 seconds.
Rahneva, 31, was fourth on Friday — just four-hundreths of a second off the podium at 1:51.15 — while Wesenberg was the top American and placed fifth.
WATCH | Rahneva slides to 4th place in Lake Placid:
Rahneva, an Ottawa-based Olympian, was on pace to secure a spot on the podium until a mistake in the bottom of the track.
"There were lots of building blocks laid here over the last two weeks. I've slid personal bests all week," said Rahneva. "The conditions played a big role on race day, but I'm so happy with my result."
Rahneva also finished fourth in Lake Placid last weekend.
In the men's race, Russia's Alexander Tretiakov won in 1:46.55. Latvia's Martins Dukurs was second in 1:46.59 and Germany's Felix Keisinger was third in 1:46.97.
WATCH | Russians sweep skeleton races on Friday:
CBC Sports' live coverage of the event continues with the four-man bobsleigh event (10:04 a.m. ET, 11:34 a.m. ET) and the women's bobsleigh (2:04 p.m. ET, 3:34 p.m. ET) on Saturday.
Sunday's coverage of the second four-man event of the weekend begins at 10:04 a.m. ET.
For more bobsleigh and skeleton coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
WATCH | Nikitina reaches top of podium by wide margin:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.