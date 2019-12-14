Skip to Main Content
Russia sweeps golds in World Cup skeleton at Lake Placid

Russia swept the gold medals at a World Cup skeleton race at Mount Van Hoevenberg on Friday in Lake Placid, N.Y., with Elena Nikitina's winning margin in the women's race the largest on tour in nearly three years.

Canadian Mirela Rahneva finishes just off podium in women's event

The Associated Press ·
Russia's Elena Nikitina celebrates her first place finish with fans at a World Cup skeleton race in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Friday. (Hans Pennink/Associated Press)

Nikitina finished two runs in one minute 49.93 seconds. Germany's Jacqueline Loelling was second in 1:51.05 and Austria's Janine Flock was third in 1:51.11.

Nikitina's 1.12-second margin of victory is enormous for sliding and was the biggest in a World Cup race since Jan. 20, 2017, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, where Canadian Mirela Rahneva topped runner-up Kendall Wesenberg of the U.S. by 1.83 seconds.

Rahneva, 31, was fourth on Friday — just four-hundreths of a second off the podium at 1:51.15 — while Wesenberg was the top American and placed fifth.

WATCH | Rahneva slides to 4th place in Lake Placid:

For a second week in a row, Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva finished fourth at an IBSF World Cup skeleton race in Lake Placid, N.Y., this time missing the podium by 0.04 seconds. 2:16

Rahneva, an Ottawa-based Olympian, was on pace to secure a spot on the podium until a mistake in the bottom of the track.

"There were lots of building blocks laid here over the last two weeks. I've slid personal bests all week," said Rahneva. "The conditions played a big role on race day, but I'm so happy with my result."

Rahneva also finished fourth in Lake Placid last weekend. 

In the men's race, Russia's Alexander Tretiakov won in 1:46.55. Latvia's Martins Dukurs was second in 1:46.59 and Germany's Felix Keisinger was third in 1:46.97.

WATCH | Russians sweep skeleton races on Friday:

After fellow Russia Elena Nikitina won the women's event earlier in the day, Alexander Tretiakov completed a Russian gold sweep by winning the men's event at the IBSF World Cup stop in Lake Placid, N.Y. 2:57

CBC Sports' live coverage of the event continues with the four-man bobsleigh event (10:04 a.m. ET, 11:34 a.m. ET) and the women's bobsleigh (2:04 p.m. ET, 3:34 p.m. ET) on Saturday. 

Sunday's coverage of the second four-man event of the weekend begins at 10:04 a.m. ET.

For more bobsleigh and skeleton coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

WATCH | Nikitina reaches top of podium by wide margin:

After a disappointing fifth place finish at the season opening event last weekend, reigning Crystal Globe winner Elena Nikitina raced to a gold medal finish on Friday at the IBSF World Cup skeleton race in Lake Placid, N.Y. 6:37
