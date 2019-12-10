Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton from Lake Placid

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton season's first World Cup event in Lake Placid, NY.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 10:04 a.m. ET with women's skeleton. The second run of that event is slated to start at 11:34 a.m. ET.

The men's skeleton event is set for Friday with runs at 2:04 p.m. ET and 3:49 p.m. ET.

Return on Saturday for coverage of the four-man event (10:04 a.m. ET, 11:34 a.m. ET) and women's bobsleigh (2:04 p.m. ET, 3:34 p.m. ET)

Sunday's coverage of the second four-man event of the weekend at 10:04 a.m. ET.

For more bobsleigh and skeleton coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.