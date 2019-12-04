Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton in Lake Placid
Watch the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup season's opening competition in Lake Placid, NY.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton season's first World Cup event in Lake Placid, NY.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET with the first run of the women's skeleton event. The second heat is slated to start at 10:19 a.m. ET.
The women's bobsleigh event has runs set for 12:34 p.m. ET and 1:34 p.m. ET, followed by the two-man event at 3:04 p.m. ET and 4:34 p.m. ET.
Return on Sunday for action in men's skeleton (9:04 a.m. ET, 10:34 a.m. ET) and the second two-man bobsleigh race (2:04 p.m. ET, 3:34 p.m. ET).
For more bobsleigh and skeleton coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
