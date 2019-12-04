Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton in Lake Placid

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton season's first World Cup event in Lake Placid, NY.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET with the first run of the women's skeleton event. The second heat is slated to start at 10:19 a.m. ET.

The women's bobsleigh event has runs set for 12:34 p.m. ET and 1:34 p.m. ET, followed by the two-man event at 3:04 p.m. ET and 4:34 p.m. ET.

Return on Sunday for action in men's skeleton (9:04 a.m. ET, 10:34 a.m. ET) and the second two-man bobsleigh race (2:04 p.m. ET, 3:34 p.m. ET).

For more bobsleigh and skeleton coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.