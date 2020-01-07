Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from France
Watch the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in La Plagne, France.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in La Plagne, France.
Coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with the men's skeleton event. The women's skeleton event begins at 8 a.m. ET.
On Saturday bobsleigh action kicks off with the women's event at 4 a.m. ET, followed by the two-man event at 7:30 a.m. ET.
The four-man race begins on Sunday at 5:30 a.m. ET.
For more bobsleigh action, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.