Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Germany
Watch the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Konigssee, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Konigssee, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET with the women's skeleton event, followed by the men's skeleton event at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Return on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET for the women's bobsleigh competition, followed by the two-man bobsleigh ev ent at 9 a.m. ET.
Coverage concludes on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET with the four-man bobsleigh competition.
For more bobsleigh action, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET.