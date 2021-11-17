Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Austria

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Action begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with men's skeleton, followed by women's skeleton at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET for the monobob competition, followed by the two-man bobsleigh event at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Coverage continues on Sunday with the women's bobsleigh event (4 a.m. ET) and concludes with the four-man event (8 a.m. ET)

For more sliding sport coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. ET. Check your local listings for television times.