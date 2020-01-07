Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Austria

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with the men's skeleton event, followed by the women's skeleton competition at 8 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET for the women's bobsleigh event, followed by the two-man bobsleigh races at 8 a.m. ET.

Competition concludes on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh event beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET.

For more bobsleigh action, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.