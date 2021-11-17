Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Austria

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with the men's skeleton competition, followed by the women's skeleton event at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET for coverage of the monobob event, followed by the two-man competition at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Competition concludes on Sunday with the women's (3 a.m. ET) and four-man (7:30 a.m. ET) events.

For more sliding sport coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. ET. Check your local listings for television times.