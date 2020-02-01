Skip to Main Content

Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Austria

Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Men's Skeleton - Innsbruck

CBC Sports

10 hoursVideo
Live in
10 hours
Men's skeleton will be featured from Innsbruk, Austria. 1st run is at 3:30 am ET. 2nd run is at 4:56 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Coverage begins on Friday with the men's skeleton event (3:30 a.m. ET) forllowed by women's skeleton (7:30 a.m. ET).

Return on Saturday for women's bobsleigh (3:30 a.m. ET), and two-man bobsleigh (7:30 a.m. ET).

Action wraps on Sunday with the second two-man bobsleigh competition of the weekend (4 a.m. ET).

For more sliding sport coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for television times.

