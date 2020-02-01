Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Austria

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Coverage begins on Friday with the men's skeleton event (3:30 a.m. ET) forllowed by women's skeleton (7:30 a.m. ET).

Return on Saturday for women's bobsleigh (3:30 a.m. ET), and two-man bobsleigh (7:30 a.m. ET).

Action wraps on Sunday with the second two-man bobsleigh competition of the weekend (4 a.m. ET).

For more sliding sport coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for television times.