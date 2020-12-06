Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Austria

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Coverage begins on on Friday at 4:15 a.m. ET with the men's skeleton event, followed by the women's skeleton competition at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET for coverage of the women's monobob event, followed by two-man bobsleigh at 8 a.m. ET.

Coverage concludes with the second two-man bobsleigh event of the weekend, beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

For more sliding sport coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for television times.