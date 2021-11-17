Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Germany
Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET from Altenberg
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.
Coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with women's skeleton, followed by men's skeleton at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Return on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET for the monobob event, and two-man bobsleigh at 7:30 a.m ET.
Action concludes on Sunday with the women's bobsleigh (3:30 a.m. ET) and four-man bobsleigh (8 a.m. ET) competitions.
For more skeleton and bobsleigh coverage, watch our live stream of Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for television broadcast times.