Road To The Olympic Games

Sliding·Live

Watch the bobsleigh and skeleton world championships from Germany

Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

Live coverage continues on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

IBSF World Bobsleigh & Skeleton Championships on CBC: Mixed Team Event - Altenberg

CBC Sports

1 hourVideo
Live in
1 hour
The Mixed Team Event will be featured from Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

Coverage continues on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET with the mixed team event, followed by the first two runs of the women's monobob (5:30 a.m. ET) and 4-man bobsleigh (9:45 a.m. ET) competitions.

The final runs of the monobob and four-man events begin Sunday at 3 a.m. ET and 9 a.m. ET, respectively.

For more sliding sport coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on CBCSports.ca.

