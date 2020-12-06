Skip to Main Content

Watch the bobsleigh world championships from Germany

Watch some of the best bobsleigh athletes in action at the world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

IBSF World Bobsleigh & Skeleton Championships on CBC: Women's Bobsleigh - Altenberg

CBC Sports

3 hoursVideo
Live in
3 hours
Women's Bobsleigh will be featured from Altenberg, Germany. 1st run is at 4:30 am ET. 2nd run is at 6:05 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

Coverage begins on Friday at 4:30 a.m. ET with the first two runs of the women's bobsleigh competition.

Return on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET for the first two ruins of the two-man event, followed by the final two runs of the women's competition at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The final two runs of the two-man event begin on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

For more sliding sport coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for television times.

