Watch the bobsleigh world championships from Germany

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

Coverage begins on Friday at 4:30 a.m. ET with the first two runs of the women's bobsleigh competition.

Return on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET for the first two ruins of the two-man event, followed by the final two runs of the women's competition at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The final two runs of the two-man event begin on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

For more sliding sport coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for television times.