Watch the 2020 skeleton & bobsleigh world championships

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

Coverage resumes on Thursday at 4 a.m. ET with the first two heats in men's skeleton.

Return on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET for the start of the women's skeleton competition, followed by the final two hearts in men's skeleton at 7 a.m. ET.

On Saturday, the final two heats in women's skeleton begin at 3:30 a.m. ET, followed by the start of the four-man bobsleigh event at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Coverage concludes on Sunday with the mixed team skeleton event at 4 a.m. ET, followed by the final two heats in the four-man bobsleigh event, beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

What to watch for

The first two events of the meet in Germany took place last Friday through Sunday. Canada picked up one medal: pilot Christine de Bruin's bronze in the women's race. Justin Kripps finished a disappointing 11th in the men's two-man event, where he's a reigning Olympic co-champion and was coming off a third-place finish in this season's World Cup standings.

Kripps will have a shot to redeem himself in the four-man event, which takes place Saturday and Sunday. He had an up-and-down World Cup season, winning three of the eight races but finishing fifth or worse in four others to end up third in the standings.

The man to beat, as always, is Germany's Francesco Friedrich. He crushed everyone last weekend to win his sixth consecutive world title in the two-man event, and he's the big favourite to capture his third four-man gold in a row. Friedrich also just won his second straight World Cup title in the four-man.

Kripps is definitely Canada's best hope to win another medal before the worlds wrap up on Sunday. There are also three skeleton races coming up -- a men's, a women's and a mixed team -- but it would be surprising if a Canadian reaches the podium in any of those. The entire skeleton squad produced only one World Cup medal this season — a silver by Mirela Rahneva back in early January. But Rahneva did have four fourth-place finishes, so she's at least in the podium mix.

The CBC TV network is also showing races Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. in your local time. See the CBC Sports broadcast and streaming schedule for full details.