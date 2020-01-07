Watch the 2020 bobsleigh world championships
Watch the best bobsleigh athletes in action at the 2020 world championships in Altenberg, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 8 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton world championships in Altenberg, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 8 a.m. ET with the first two heats in the women's bobsleigh competition.
Return on Saturday at 5:20 a.m. ET for the first two heats in the two-man bobsleigh competition. The final two heats of the women's bobsleigh event are set to begin on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET.
The final runs the the two-man event begin on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
