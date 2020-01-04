Germans fill bobsleigh podium at home in women's, men's races
Schneider, Lochner lead sweep in Winterberg; Kaillie Humphries tops standings
Host Germany dominated the fields in a pair of World Cup bobsled races on Saturday, sweeping all six medals up for grabs in women's and four-man competitions.
The top non-German finisher in the women's race was Kaillie Humphries of the U.S., who was fourth in 1:55.90. And that was good enough for Humphries to keep her spot atop the World Cup women's standings after three races this season.
The Canadian sled featuring Christine de Bruin along with Kristen Bujnowski finished seventh at 1:56.06. De Bruin, who earned bronze in Lake Placid in December, sits fourth in the standings.
Francesco Friedrich was second in 1:50.56 and Nico Walther was third in 1:50.76. The U.S. sled driven by Hunter Church was eighth in 1:51.27.
Justin Kripps guided his Canadian sled to a sixth-place finish after finishing fifth in Friday's race. Kripps, who captured two wins in Lake Placid to start the season, slipped from first to third in the standings.
