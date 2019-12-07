Jacqueline Loelling repeats as women's skeleton champ at Lake Placid
Germany's Jacqueline Loelling won the first women's World Cup skeleton race of the season Saturday, posting the fastest time in both heats at Mount Van Hoevenberg for her 10th career victory on the circuit.
Loelling finished in one minute 49.76 seconds at Lake Placid, N.Y., followed by Austria's Janine Flock (1:50.00) and Germany's Tina Hermann (1:50.47).
Loelling won a pair of World Cup races last year, including the Lake Placid stop last February. Reigning World Cup champion Elena Nikitina of Russia was fifth.
