Olympic ski jumping champion in medically induced coma following heavy fall
Daniel-Andre Tande lost control midway through jump at World Cup event in Slovenia
Olympic ski jumping champion Daniel-Andre Tande was hospitalized after a heavy fall at a World Cup event in Slovenia on Thursday, with Norwegian team officials saying he was in a medically induced coma.
The 27-year-old Norwegian lost control midway through his jump during a ski flying event in Planica and crashed heavily into the snow before tumbling down the slope.
He was treated for nearly 30 minutes and given oxygen before being flown by helicopter to a hospital in Slovenia's capital Ljubljana.
WATCH | Norwegian Olympic champion Tande hospitalized after heavy fall at World Cup:
The International Ski Federation (FIS) said on Twitter that Tande was in stable condition.
FIS World Cup <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Planica?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Planica</a>: Here's an update concerning the condition of Daniel Andre Tande after his crash in today's trial round.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skijumping?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skijumping</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skiflying?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skiflying</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FISskijumping?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FISskijumping</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GetWellSoonDaniel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GetWellSoonDaniel</a> <a href="https://t.co/NORtPbCLE2">pic.twitter.com/NORtPbCLE2</a>—@FISskijumping
Alexander Stockl, the head coach of the Norway's ski jumping team, told Norwegian news agency NTB that Tande had a broken collarbone and would be kept in an induced coma for 24 hours.
"They've checked his neck and head, and they're OK," Stockl said.
Tande is a former sky flying world champion and helped Norway win the team ski jumping event at the 2018 Olympics.
