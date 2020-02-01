Canada's Kingsbury, Japan's Horishima continue moguls duel at Calgary World Cup
Canadian Olympic champion coming off win in Quebec
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury finished second behind Japan's Ikuma Horishima in Friday's qualifying for World Cup moguls in Calgary.
Kingsbury edged Horishima by just two tenths of a point to win last week in Mont-Tremblant, Que. and remain atop the World Cup standings.
The top 16 in qualifying advanced to Saturday's finals. Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan was third.
Laurent Dumais of Quebec City made the cut, placing 10th.
Calgary's course at WinSport's Canada Olympic Park has been a wildly successful venue for two-time Olympic champion Kingsbury.
The 27-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., has won the men's event eight of the last nine years.
Women's qualifying and finals will all be held Saturday.
Montreal sisters Justine and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe lead the Canadian women's team into Calgary.
Catch all the action on CBCSports.ca beginning on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.