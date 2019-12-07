Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer wins the 2nd World Cup downhill in Lake Louise
Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria won the women's World Cup downhill on Saturday at Lake Louise, Alta.
American star Mikaela Shiffrin finishes 2nd
Schmidhofer's time was one minute 49.92 seconds. She was the only woman to go under 1:50.
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States was second in 1:50.05 and Francesca Marsaglia of Italy was third 0.43 seconds back of Schmidhofer.
Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., was the top Canadian in 26th.
WATCH | Schmidhofer finishes 1st in Lake Louise:
Czech skier and snowboarder Ester Ledecka was the surprise winner of Friday's season-opening downhill, which was delayed and shortened by heavy snowfall on the mountain.
Saturday's race was restored to the full three-kilometre course.
The women race a super-G on Sunday.
