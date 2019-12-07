Skip to Main Content
Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer wins the 2nd World Cup downhill in Lake Louise

Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria won the women's World Cup downhill on Saturday at Lake Louise, Alta.

American star Mikaela Shiffrin finishes 2nd

Donna Spencer · The Canadian Press ·
Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer reacts in the finish area following her run in the women's World Cup downhill ski race at Lake Louise, Alta., on Saturday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
Schmidhofer's time was one minute 49.92 seconds. She was the only woman to go under 1:50.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States was second in 1:50.05 and Francesca Marsaglia of Italy was third 0.43 seconds back of Schmidhofer.

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., was the top Canadian in 26th.

WATCH | Schmidhofer finishes 1st in Lake Louise:

Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer finishes 1st with a time of 1:49.92. 2:04

Czech skier and snowboarder Ester Ledecka was the surprise winner of Friday's season-opening downhill, which was delayed and shortened by heavy snowfall on the mountain.

Saturday's race was restored to the full three-kilometre course.

