Canada's Kingsbury completes moguls sweep in Deer Valley with dual moguls victory
Deux-Montagnes, Que., native missed start of season after fracturing T4, T5 vertebrae
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury completed a sweep of the men's mogul events at the Deer Valley World Cup stop with a win in the dual moguls on Friday.
The ski star from Deux-Montagnes, Que., defeated Australia's Matt Graham in the big final to pick up his 20th career World Cup dual moguls gold medal.
WATCH | Kingsbury captures back-to-back wins in return from injury:
Kingsbury also won the moguls event on Thursday in his first competition of the season.
He missed the start of the season after he fractured his T4 and T5 vertebrae in November while training for the opening World Cup event in Ruka, Finland.
Kingsbury now has 65 career World Cup victories in moguls and dual moguls in 111 starts. He's stood on the podium 93 times.
France's Benjamin Cavet took bronze by defeating Japan's Kosuke Sugimoto in the small final.
WATCH | Kingsbury reflects on 2 consecutive World Cup victories:
Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was fifth, and Gabriel Dufresne of Repentigny, Que., was 12th.
Americans swept the women's podium, with Kai Owens defeating Hannah Soar in the big final and Tess Johnson defeating Kazakhstan's Yuliya Galysheva in the small final.
Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe was the top Canadian in 13th
WATCH | Owens claims 1st career World Cup victory:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.