Canadian moguls star Kingsbury triumphant in return to World Cup competition

Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury was a winner in his return to World Cup competition, taking the gold medal in Thursday's men's event.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 88.10 points on his final run to top the podium in his first event of the season.

Kingsbury, the reigning Olympic moguls champion, missed the start of the season when fractured his T4 and T5 vertebrae in November while training for the opening World Cup event in Ruka, Finland.

Kingsbury now has 64 career World Cup victories in 110 starts. He's stood on the podium 92 times.

WATCH | Kingsbury wins World Cup event in return from injury:

Mikael Kingsbury victorious in 1st World Cup event since injury Sports Video 1:29 Reigning Olympic and world moguls champion Mikael Kingsbury from Deux-Montagnes, Que., wins in Deer Valley with a score of 88.10. 1:29

France's Benjamin Cavet was second and Australia's Matt Graham was third.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima, who led after the first of two runs in Thursday's final, slipped to fifth.

France's Perrine Laffont won the women's event, followed by a pair of Japanese skiers — Anri Kawamura and Kisara Sumiyoshi.

Sofiane Gagnon of Whistler, B.C., was the top Canadian in 10th.

WATCH | Kingsbury reacts after topping podium at Deer Valley: