Canada's Howden, Chore win silver in mixed ski cross team event
Sweden claims gold, Russia takes bronze
Canada's Reece Howden and Zoe Chore claimed silver at the ski cross mixed team event in Arosa, Switzerland on Wednesday.
Howden, from Cultus Lake, B.C., and Chore of Canbrook, B.C., finished just behind Sweden's team of David Mobaerg and Sandra Naeslund. Sergey Ridzik and Natalie Sherina of Russia finished third.
In the men's race, Canada got off to an early lead and Howden held it the entire way as he won by 0.71 seconds ahead of Mobaerg and 0.87 seconds in front of Ridzik. Austria, the fourth team in the event, crashed early into the race, leaving the three nations to battle it out.
WATCH | Howden, Chore claim silver in mixed ski cross team event:
With Howden giving Canada an early lead, Chore got out of the gates quickly in the women's race and kept the early lead. However, Naeslund took the inside and passed Chore to win the race. Chore settled for second, with Sherina taking third.
